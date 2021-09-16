Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $865.88

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 865.88 ($11.31) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.87). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 841.50 ($10.99), with a volume of 1,097,222 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.83. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other news, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

