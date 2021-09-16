Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 613,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,784. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

