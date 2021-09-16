Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading Down 0%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 4,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDQQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

