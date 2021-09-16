Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 59,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,658. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.42 and a current ratio of 41.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on AmpliTech Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

