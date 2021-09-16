Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,372.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

