Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Purchases $4,375,000.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Joshua Kushner bought 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $4,656,414.36.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OSCR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

