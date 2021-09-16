Insider Buying: Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Director Acquires C$224,000.00 in Stock

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The firm has a market cap of C$65.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.