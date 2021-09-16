Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 1,319,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.