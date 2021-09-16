Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 1,319,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73.
PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.