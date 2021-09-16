Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

EXPI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 529,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,146. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

