Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day moving average is $264.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,924,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

