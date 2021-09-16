Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Switch stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 1,475,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,333. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

