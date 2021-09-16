Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TBBK opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
