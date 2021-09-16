Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TBBK opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.