Insider Selling: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Sells $143,767.25 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFCS stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.20 million, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.