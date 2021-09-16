Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 412.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

