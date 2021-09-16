Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,816,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion and a PE ratio of -24.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

