Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,155 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Fluor by 1,858.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,044. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

