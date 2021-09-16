Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after buying an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.76. 61,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.28 and its 200-day moving average is $398.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

