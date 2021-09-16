Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,787 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

