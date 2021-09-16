Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $395,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

NYSE A opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

