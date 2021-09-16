Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $508,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,435,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $209.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

