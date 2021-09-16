Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON opened at $293.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $295.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

