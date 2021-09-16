Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 14,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,667. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

