Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.71 during trading on Thursday. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,247. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

