Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 334.4% in August

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 334.4% from the August 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.