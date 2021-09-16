Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

