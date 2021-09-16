Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,924. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

