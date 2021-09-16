Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGP opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

