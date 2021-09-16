IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $10.04 million and $397,642.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00140343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.88 or 0.00798995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046510 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.