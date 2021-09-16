iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 380.8% in August

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a growth of 380.8% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. 47,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,528. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.