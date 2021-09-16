iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,856,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $62.52. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,683. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

