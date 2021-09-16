iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

