iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $76.69. 1,970,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13.

