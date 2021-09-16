iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 379,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,757,363 shares.The stock last traded at $33.28 and had previously closed at $34.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $238,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.