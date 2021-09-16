iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.