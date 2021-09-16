iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPHE opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

