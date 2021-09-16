iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after buying an additional 331,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

