iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,211,223. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.