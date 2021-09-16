iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.