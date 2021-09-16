Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Stoneridge worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.