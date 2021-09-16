Isthmus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,625 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

