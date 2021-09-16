Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,904.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,767.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,470.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

