Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CSVI opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. Computer Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

