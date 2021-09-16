Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neenah in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Neenah by 92.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:NP opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $765.24 million, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

