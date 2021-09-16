ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

ITMPF opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

