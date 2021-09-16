ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

LON ITM traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching GBX 395 ($5.16). 4,848,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,852. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.41. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

