Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 79.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Itron by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 137,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,378 shares of company stock worth $922,442 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

