IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 175,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,004,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

