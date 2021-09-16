J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $294.19

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.19 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 289.30 ($3.78). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 289.30 ($3.78), with a volume of 4,155,463 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company has a market cap of £6.62 billion and a PE ratio of -21.98.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

