Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £352.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.20%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

