JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 622.7% in August

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, an increase of 622.7% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

